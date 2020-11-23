Feds Locate Pics of TOPLESS Girls Who Were Lured to Pedophile Island on Ghislaine Maxwell’s Computer

Topless pictures of each victim who was lured to pedophile island were found on a laptop belonging to Jeff Epstein’s mistress, Ghislaine Maxwell, Your Content has learned.

Newly unsealed court records allege Ghislaine Maxwell, the onetime girlfriend and close confidant of convicted sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, kept an album containing photographs of topless girls who visited Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion, reports NBC 5.

According to an explosive deposition, Maxwell would “take pictures of topless girls” at the pool at Epstein’s Palm Beach residence.