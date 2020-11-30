Monday, November 30, 2020
Monday, November 30, 2020
News Tip?
Featured

College Roommate from HELL Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder for Botched Drink Poisoning

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

A twisted former college student admitted to prosecutors that he tried murdering his roommate by poisoning his food and drink with a heavy metal substance, Your Content has learned.

Yukai Yang on Monday pleaded guilty to attempted murder. Under the terms of a plea agreement, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office will withdraw other charges in two separate cases against the 24-year-old.

The former Lehigh University student pleaded guilty to attempted murder, and under the terms of a plea agreement, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office will withdraw other charges in two separate cases against the 24-year-old, reports CBS 21.

According to the outlet, his roommate, Juwan Royal, testified in an earlier court hearing that he suffered weight loss, headaches and nausea.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
13,897,033
confirmed cases
Updated on November 30, 2020 6:17 pm
united states
274,134
deaths
Updated on November 30, 2020 6:17 pm
united states
5,429,158
active
Updated on November 30, 2020 6:17 pm
united states
8,193,741
recovered
Updated on November 30, 2020 6:17 pm
World
63,538,136
confirmed cases
Updated on November 30, 2020 6:17 pm
world
1,472,826
deaths
Updated on November 30, 2020 6:17 pm
world
18,626,612
active
Updated on November 30, 2020 6:17 pm
world
43,438,698
recovered
Updated on November 30, 2020 6:17 pm

Related Articles

DELCO

Marple Police Seek to Speak to Suspicious Man Who Approached Young Girl Sunday Afternoon

Your Content Staff - 0
Police in Delaware County are trying to speak with a man involved in a suspicious incident Sunday.
Read more
FBI

19-Year-Old Sent to Federal Prison for Tweeting Threat to Blow Federal Reserve to Smithereens

Your Content Staff - 0
Federal prosecutors secured a guilty plea from a man they say threatened to blow the federal reserve to smithereens on social media.
Read more
RIP

David Prowse, Darth Vader Actor in ‘Star Wars,’ Dead at 85

Your Content Staff - 0
David Prowse, known best as Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died at the age of 85.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.