Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Romanian Officials Probe Mysterious Metallic Monolith That Surfaced After Appearing in Utah

Officials have launched an investigation into the strange appearance of a metallic monolith — this time in Romania — that’s similar to one in Utah that later vanished, Your Content has learned.

One Romanian outlet reported Monday that the latest mysterious structure also vanished, but that could not immediately be confirmed.

The Romanian monolith, which has been described as an identical replica of the Utah version, was found on Batca Doamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamţ in northeastern Romania on Nov. 26, according to a number of press reports supported by photos and videos.

