California officials announce FIRST coronavirus death in state » Your Content
CORONAVIRUS

Los Angeles First Major U.S. City to Impose COVID 2.0 Lockdown Effective Immediately: Mayor

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti ordered residents to stay home and businesses that require in-person work to cease operations as the city comes “close to a devastating tipping point” on COVID-19, Your Content is learning.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

USA
14,313,941
confirmed cases
Updated on December 2, 2020 11:51 pm
united states
279,865
deaths
Updated on December 2, 2020 11:51 pm
united states
5,571,729
active
Updated on December 2, 2020 11:51 pm
united states
8,462,347
recovered
Updated on December 2, 2020 11:51 pm
World
64,844,711
confirmed cases
Updated on December 2, 2020 11:51 pm
world
1,499,346
deaths
Updated on December 2, 2020 11:51 pm
world
18,890,151
active
Updated on December 2, 2020 11:51 pm
world
44,455,214
recovered
Updated on December 2, 2020 11:51 pm

NEWS FLASH

Former Presidents Bush, Obama and Clinton to Be Vaccinated for COVID-19 FIRST to ‘Prove it Works Safely’

Your Content Staff - 0
Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are volunteering to get the vaccine.
Read more
CORONAVIRUS

Nurses, Frontline Workers and Long-Term Care Facilities Will Be First to Get COVID-19 Vaccination

Your Content Staff - 0
The panel of experts advising the CDC voted that health care workers and long-term care facilities will be first to receive the COVID vaccine.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

BREAKING: Harrah’s Casino in Suburban Philadelphia Robbed, $24,000 Taken, Robbers Fled on Foot

Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 4
The suspect is described as a black male last seen fleeing on foot into the parking garage.
Read more

