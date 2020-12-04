Friday, December 4, 2020
President Trump Officially Green Lights Biden Transition, Grants President-Elect Federal Funding
Biden Officially Gets Electoral College Majority Needed to Secure Presidency

California certified its presidential election Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House, Your Content is learning.

Developing now… Details to follow.

