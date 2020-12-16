Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont Announces Tractor Trailer Ban Effective TONIGHT Due to Storm

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has declared a tractor trailer and tandem travel ban on highways through Connecticut effective Dec. 16 thru Dec. 17, Your Content has learned.

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to the severe winter storm that is anticipated to impact Connecticut beginning tonight, he is implementing a tractor trailer and tandem trailer travel ban on all limited access highways in the state beginning 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 and ending at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Neighboring states are implementing similar bans.

In addition, he has issued a travel advisory for all other vehicles during this time and is urging motorists to stay off the roads during the peak periods of the storm.

“During the peak periods of the storm, we are anticipating severe white-out conditions that will make travel very difficult, and that is why are implementing a ban on tractor trailers during these hours,” Governor Lamont said. “We are strongly urging motorists to stay home during the storm unless absolutely critical.”

