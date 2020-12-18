Saturday, December 19, 2020
FINALLY! World’s First COVID Vaccine Deemed SAFE After It Proves to Trigger Immune Response
Chicago Area Hospital Halts COVID Vaccine After 4 Nurses Experience ‘Reactions’

By Your Content Staff
Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville has temporarily paused vaccinations after four employees experienced reactions, Your Content has learned.

Since Thursday, four employees at Advocate Condell Medical Center experienced reactions shortly after vaccination, with symptoms including tingling and elevated heartrate.

Advocate Aurora Health said the employees represent .15% of roughly 3,000 employees who have been vaccinated., reports WGN9.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily pausing vaccinations at Condell, which will allow us time to better understand what may have caused these reactions. We have eight other vaccination locations in Illinois and three in Wisconsin and are continuing at those sites as planned with no disruption,” Advocate Aurora Health said in a statement.

At this time, three employees are home and doing well and one is receiving additional treatment.

