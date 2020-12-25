Friday, December 25, 2020
Nashville Airports Closed Until Further Notice Due to Christmas Bombing

Flights out of Nashville airport are halted because of telecommunications issues associated with explosion downtown, Your Content is learning.

Developing now.

