Friday, December 25, 2020
Friday, December 25, 2020
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

PHOTO: FBI Search for Terrorist Who Drove RV That EXPLODED In Downtown Nashville

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Feds have released the photo of the RV used for the Nashville Christmas bombing.

This is the RV that exploded on 2nd Ave N this morning. It arrived on 2nd Ave at 1:22 a.m. Have you seen this vehicle in our area or do you have information about it? Please contact us via Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or online via fbi.gov/nashville. @ATFHQ

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
19,195,793
confirmed cases
Updated on December 25, 2020 5:19 pm
united states
337,961
deaths
Updated on December 25, 2020 5:19 pm
united states
7,614,119
active
Updated on December 25, 2020 5:19 pm
united states
11,243,713
recovered
Updated on December 25, 2020 5:19 pm
World
80,151,454
confirmed cases
Updated on December 25, 2020 5:19 pm
world
1,756,064
deaths
Updated on December 25, 2020 5:19 pm
world
22,456,976
active
Updated on December 25, 2020 5:19 pm
world
55,938,414
recovered
Updated on December 25, 2020 5:19 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

AP: FBI Finds Human Remains in the Vicinity of the Nashville Christmas Bombing

Associated Press - 0
Authorities have found human remains in the vicinity of the explosion in downtown Nashville,...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Nashville Airports Closed Until Further Notice Due to Christmas Bombing

Your Content Staff - 0
Flights out of Nashville airport are halted because of telecommunications issues associated with explosion...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Nashville Bomb RV Played Countdown to Explosion

Your Content Staff - 0
Nashville explosion: RV played recording saying bomb would detonate minutes before explosion, Your Content...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.