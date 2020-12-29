Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
News Tip?
Wuhan Officials Scramble to Test 11 Million Residents Following COVID-19 'Vicious Relapse'
Tian Dingyuan, a nurse from Shanghai, uses alcohol to clean his nasal passages after work at Wuhan Red Cross Hospital on Feb 25, 2020. 📸: Chen Zhuo/For chinadaily.com.cn
NEWS FLASH

First Mutated COVID-19 Strain Detected in Colorado

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Colorado has announced it has detected the first case of the mutant COVID-19 strain first found in the UK, Your Content has learned.

Governor Jared Polis said in a tweet: ‘Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely.’

In a statement he said the Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the case and notified the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
19,977,704
confirmed cases
Updated on December 30, 2020 2:38 am
united states
346,579
deaths
Updated on December 30, 2020 2:38 am
united states
7,786,653
active
Updated on December 30, 2020 2:38 am
united states
11,844,472
recovered
Updated on December 30, 2020 2:38 am
World
82,362,373
confirmed cases
Updated on December 30, 2020 2:38 am
world
1,797,286
deaths
Updated on December 30, 2020 2:38 am
world
22,684,148
active
Updated on December 30, 2020 2:38 am
world
57,880,939
recovered
Updated on December 30, 2020 2:38 am

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

FBI Scour U.S. After DNA Links Lance David Ray to Cold Homicides, Kidnapping and Sex Assaults

Your Content Staff - 0
Lance David Ray is on the run after feds tied him to cold cases, dubbing him a sexual offender and homicide suspect.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

2 People Found Dead in RV at San Jose Parking Lot

Your Content Staff - 0
Two people were found dead overnight inside an RV parked outside a grocery store...
Read more
NASHVILLE

VIDEO: Bodycam Footage Shows Horrific 12 Minute Recap of Nashville Christmas Bombing

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGsBZ8Mtjpk&feature=youtu.be
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.