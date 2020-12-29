First Mutated COVID-19 Strain Detected in Colorado

Colorado has announced it has detected the first case of the mutant COVID-19 strain first found in the UK, Your Content has learned.

Governor Jared Polis said in a tweet: ‘Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely.’

In a statement he said the Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the case and notified the Center for Disease Control (CDC).