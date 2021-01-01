Friday, January 1, 2021
Friday, January 1, 2021
WAIT, WHAT?

Cyndi Lauper ‘drunkenly’ photobombs ABC correspondent after ringing in 2021

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Cyndi Lauper drunkenly photobombed an ABC correspondent seconds after the network rung in 2021, Your Content has learned.

As Your Content readers know, Americans flooded social media milliseconds after Cyndi Lauper was heard howling over the microphone in an apparent ‘attempt to sing’ leaving some ‘mortified’ and ‘thankful’ of the coronavirus closure.

Megan Markle’s Brother-in-Law SLAPS Wheelchair-bound Sis in Face While She Was on the Toilet

Your Content Staff - 0
Meghan Markle’s brother-in-law has been charged with domestic violence during a late-night bust-up.
Police in South Carolina, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Washington Arrest the Grinch

Your Content Staff - 43
Charges are pending. And no, the handcuffs were not two sizes too small.
College Roommate from HELL Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder for Botched Drink Poisoning

Your Content Staff - 1
The twisted former college student admitted to prosecutors that he tried murdering his roommate.
