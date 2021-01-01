Judge Dismisses Gohmert’s Lawsuit Against VP Pence Seeking to ‘Overturn Election Results’

A judge dismissed Rep. Louis Gohmert’s election lawsuit against VP Mike Pence seeking to effectively overturn election results, Your Content has learned.
The federal judge on Friday dismissed a bid by Texas-native Rep. Louie Gohmert and other Republicans that sought to endow Vice President Pence with the legal authority to effectively overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral win.
In his ruling, Texas-based U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump appointee, said the GOP plaintiffs lacked standing. The judge found that Gohmert suffered no legally recognizable injury, reports The Hill.
