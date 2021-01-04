Monday, January 4, 2021
Monday, January 4, 2021
News Tip?
Jetliner risks running out of gas midair due to coronavirus, heading to Paris » Your Content
📸: JetPhotos for Your Content Illustration
NEWS FLASH

Flights to DC and Florida delayed nationwide due to ‘COVID-19’

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Flights from all across the country that are headed to DC are ‘being delayed because of ‘COVID,’ Your Content is learning.

Tampa’s airport tweeted Monday that the airport was experiencing “widespread delays” among flights into and out of the city, and that passengers should check with their airlines for updates.

However, that closure had a ripple effect that led to a ground stop of some flights at airports across the state, including Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airports.

“All kinds of flights being delayed to northeast. My brother flying from Tampa to D.C. Now he’s driving. What’s going on?” tweeted Anne.

- Advertisement -

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
21,348,084
confirmed cases
Updated on January 4, 2021 8:51 pm
united states
362,075
deaths
Updated on January 4, 2021 8:51 pm
united states
8,260,167
active
Updated on January 4, 2021 8:51 pm
united states
12,725,842
recovered
Updated on January 4, 2021 8:51 pm
World
86,084,841
confirmed cases
Updated on January 4, 2021 8:51 pm
world
1,859,791
deaths
Updated on January 4, 2021 8:51 pm
world
23,676,403
active
Updated on January 4, 2021 8:51 pm
world
60,548,647
recovered
Updated on January 4, 2021 8:51 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

‘That ’70s Show’ star, Tanya Roberts, is ALIVE, not dead

Hong Xie - 0
Tanya Roberts death has been greatly exaggerated, because Your Content has learned she’s alive.
Read more
LOS ANGELES

Video FINALLY Surfaces to Back Your Content’s Report of 3 Jetpack Sightings at LAX

Your Content Staff - 0
Video finally surfaced to validate Your Content’s previous stories about a man believed to be flying a jetpack nonchalantly journeying to LAX.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Nancy Pelosi Reelected House Speaker for Fourth and Final Term

Your Content Staff - 0
Nancy Pelosi has embarked on her fourth and final term as Speaker of the House.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.