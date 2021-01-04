Monday, January 4, 2021
Monday, January 4, 2021
News Tip?
BREAKING NEWS

Georgia: Top Atlanta Prosecutor Resigns

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The top federal prosecutor in Atlanta left his position Monday, a day after an audio recording was made public in which President Donald Trump called him a “never-Trumper.”

__

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
21,348,084
confirmed cases
Updated on January 4, 2021 8:51 pm
united states
362,075
deaths
Updated on January 4, 2021 8:51 pm
united states
8,260,167
active
Updated on January 4, 2021 8:51 pm
united states
12,725,842
recovered
Updated on January 4, 2021 8:51 pm
World
86,084,841
confirmed cases
Updated on January 4, 2021 8:51 pm
world
1,859,791
deaths
Updated on January 4, 2021 8:51 pm
world
23,676,403
active
Updated on January 4, 2021 8:51 pm
world
60,548,647
recovered
Updated on January 4, 2021 8:51 pm

Related Articles

BREAKING NEWS

Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Arrested in DC

Your Content Staff - 0
Proud Boys' leader Enrique Tarrio has been arrested in D.C., Your Content is learning....
Read more
FIRST TO KNOW!

‘That ’70s Show’ star, Tanya Roberts, is ALIVE, not dead

Hong Xie - 0
Tanya Roberts death has been greatly exaggerated, because Your Content has learned she’s alive.
Read more
BIDEN

Americans ‘Strongly Encouraged to Refrain’ from Attending Biden Harris Inauguration, Plans for ‘Digital Parade’

Your Content Staff - 0
The public is strongly encouraged to refrain from traveling to witness Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ swearing in.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.