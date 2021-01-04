‘That ’70s Show’ star, Tanya Roberts, is ALIVE, not dead

Tanya Roberts death has been greatly exaggerated, because Your Content has learned she’s alive.

Now, globally acclaimed newspapers–such as The Guardian–have covered their tracks by deleting the original Jan. 3, 2021 story declaring the star dead by media.

TMZ was first to report Sunday Tanya had died after collapsing at her home Christmas Eve and being rushed to the hospital and placed on a ventilator. From there, international media outlets quickly spread startling news.

The star’s rep, Mike Pingel, tells TMZ, Lance got a call just after 10 AM Monday from the hospital saying Tanya was still alive.

TMZ says Pingel claimed Lance ‘truly believed Tanya had died.’

Victoria Leigh Blum, known by the stage name Tanya Roberts, is best known for playing Julie Rogers in the final season of the 1970s television series Charlie’s Angels, Stacey Sutton in the James Bond film A View to a Kill, and Midge Pinciotti on That ’70s Show. She appeared in 81 episodes from 1998-2004, but eventually left the series to care for her sick husband.

Born and raised in the Bronx, Roberts—or Victoria Leigh Blum as she was known then—left high school at age 15 to hitchhike across the country. Upon returning to New York, she began working as a model and then actress. After starting off in commercials and off-Broadway dramas, Roberts made her film debut in the 1975 horror movie Forced Entry.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.