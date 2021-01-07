Thursday, January 7, 2021
Department of Defense to assist Biden ‘execute peaceful transition of power’ on Jan. 20

By Your Content Staff
Modified

The Department of Defense will assist during the Jan. 20 inauguration to ensure ‘a peaceful transition of power,’ U.S. Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller revealed, Your Content has learned.

“Yesterday’s violence at the Capitol was reprehensible and contrary to the tenets of the United States Constitution. In the midst of this tragedy, I was proud of the professionalism of our Department of Defense personnel. I want to specifically recognize the service of the District of Columbia National Guard. They performed with honor, integrity, and alacrity to protect people and property from unlawful acts,” Miller declared.

“Our Republic may have been disrupted yesterday, but the resolve of our legislators to conduct the people’s business did not waver. Due to their efforts, supported by local and federal law enforcement and the National Guard, the attempts of those who tried to stop our government from functioning failed.

“I strongly condemn these acts of violence against our democracy. I, and the people I lead in the Department of Defense, continue to perform our duties in accordance with our oath of office, and will execute the time-honored peaceful transition of power to President-elect Biden on January 20.”

