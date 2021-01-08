Friday, January 8, 2021
Friday, January 8, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Biden says Defense Sec must be appointed before Jan. 20: ‘We will remain in this dark winter pandemic’

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

President-elect Joe Biden declared key seats in the cabinet must be filled immediately as the U.S. ‘remains in this dark winter pandemic’ which Biden expects to ‘deepen,’ Your Content has learned.

“It’s my expectation and hope that the Senate will now move to confirm these nominees promptly and fairly,” President-elect Biden said. “It is especially the case for the nominees of Secretary of State, Defense, Treasury and Homeland Security. Given what our country has been through the last few days–they should be confirmed as close to Jan. 20th as possible. There should be no vacancies at State, Defense, Treasury and Homeland Security.”

“We will remain in this dark winter of pandemic with the economic crisis that is deepening and we have no time to lose in regard to its entirety.”

Developing now… Details to follow.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
22,231,188
confirmed cases
Updated on January 8, 2021 2:24 pm
united states
375,289
deaths
Updated on January 8, 2021 2:24 pm
united states
8,698,419
active
Updated on January 8, 2021 2:24 pm
united states
13,157,480
recovered
Updated on January 8, 2021 2:24 pm
World
88,947,988
confirmed cases
Updated on January 8, 2021 2:24 pm
world
1,914,152
deaths
Updated on January 8, 2021 2:24 pm
world
23,433,293
active
Updated on January 8, 2021 2:24 pm
world
63,600,543
recovered
Updated on January 8, 2021 2:24 pm

Related Articles

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.