Pelosi ‘mortified’ about ‘sensitive data’ surfacing after someone stole her laptop amid chaos at the Capitol

Nancy Pelosi is ‘mortified’ after masked men are said to have snatched her laptop amid the chaotic scene at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Your Content has learned.
A Congressional aide to House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that a laptop was stolen from her office during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
“Speaker Pelosi appeared absolutely mortified after an assistant told her the laptop was missing,” an aide to a Democratic colleague of Pelosi told Your Content. “She doesn’t want to be the next Hillary.”
Developing now… Details to follow.
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.