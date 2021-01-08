Friday, January 8, 2021
Friday, January 8, 2021
CHAOS AT CAPITOL

Pelosi 'mortified' about 'sensitive data' surfacing after someone stole her laptop amid chaos at the Capitol

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Nancy Pelosi is ‘mortified’ after masked men are said to have snatched her laptop amid the chaotic scene at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Your Content has learned.

A Congressional aide to House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that a laptop was stolen from her office during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“Speaker Pelosi appeared absolutely mortified after an assistant told her the laptop was missing,” an aide to a Democratic colleague of Pelosi told Your Content. “She doesn’t want to be the next Hillary.”

Developing now… Details to follow.

