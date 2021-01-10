Sunday, January 10, 2021
Sunday, January 10, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Body parts found in Indonesia after commercial 737-500 jetliner ‘goes missing’

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Indonesian divers on Sunday located parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet) in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft with 62 people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta.

“We received reports from the diver team that the visibility in the water is good and clear, allowing the discovery of some parts of the plane,” Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said in a statement. “We are sure that is the point where the plane crashed.”

He said the objects included broken pieces of fuselage with aircraft registration parts.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
22,699,938
confirmed cases
Updated on January 10, 2021 1:36 am
united states
381,480
deaths
Updated on January 10, 2021 1:36 am
united states
8,925,380
active
Updated on January 10, 2021 1:36 am
united states
13,393,078
recovered
Updated on January 10, 2021 1:36 am
World
90,086,549
confirmed cases
Updated on January 10, 2021 1:36 am
world
1,934,939
deaths
Updated on January 10, 2021 1:36 am
world
23,888,431
active
Updated on January 10, 2021 1:36 am
world
64,263,179
recovered
Updated on January 10, 2021 1:36 am

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Amazon and Apple remove Parler app from web, founder says they ‘prepared for it’

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Amazon kicked right-wing app Parler off its web hosting service, Your Content is learning. The...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Department of Justice launch investigation into shooting death of Ashli Babbit at U.S. Capitol

Your Content Staff - 0
The Department of Justice is opening an investigation into the shooting death of an...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Pat Toomey claims President Trump ‘committed an impeachable offense’ during Fox interview

Your Content Staff - 0
Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey believes the President ‘committed impeachable offenses.’
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.