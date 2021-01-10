Sunday, January 10, 2021
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Suburban Philly Town in Delco to Target and IMPOUND Trump Signs on 9/11
President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he finishes speaking at a campaign rally, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Montoursville, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) The Associated Press
President Donald Trump Honors Fallen Capitol Police Officers

By Your Content Staff
President Donald Trump has honored fallen Capitol Police Officers Sunday afternoon, Your Content has learned.

The President signed the following proclamation Sunday: “As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across this great Nation, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 13, 2021.” President Trump declared.

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.”

