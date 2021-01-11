‘Letter’ found on Pelosi’s stolen laptop is fake … and poorly photoshopped from eBay

Thousands started circulating a document overnight claiming it was from the stolen laptop of Nancy Pelosi—and Your Content has learned the poorly photoshopped letter is fake.

First and foremost—as clumsy as Pelosi may be—the House Speaker would use proper grammar … such as a space in between ‘We CANNOT’ rather than ‘WeCANNOT’.

The signature and footer authenticator was taken from an eBay listing with a letter from Pelosi dated July 23, 2007.