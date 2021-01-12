Tuesday, January 12, 2021
President Trump Says He Has Not Seen VP Mike Pence: 'I Miss Him; He Did Not Test Positive’
VP Pence tells Pelosi he won’t invoke 25th Amendment ‘to play political games at time so serious’

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Vice President Mike Pence won’t invoke the 25th Amendment to unseat President Donald Trump—chiding lawmakers for ‘playing political games at a time so serious,’ Your Content has learned.

“Every American was shocked and saddened by the attack on our Nation’s Capitol last week, and I am grateful for the leadership that you and other congressional leaders provided on reconvening Congress to complete the people’s business on the very same day,” Pence wrote. “It was a moment that demonstrates to the American people the unity that is still possible in Congress when it is needed most.”

