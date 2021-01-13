Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
News Tip?
HE’S BACK! VP Pence to Return to White House After Brief 2 Hour Quarantine Over COVID Fear
📸: Your Content Illustration
NEWS FLASH

VP Mike Pence to visit California and New York Saturday

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

On Saturday, January 16th, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will travel to Lemoore, California. There, Vice President Pence will deliver remarks to sailors on the Trump Administration’s historic foreign policy achievements at Naval Air Station Lemoore. On Sunday, January 17th, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will travel to Fort Drum, New York. There, Vice President Pence will deliver remarks to 10th Mountain Division soldiers, many of whom have recently returned from Afghanistan. Later that evening, Vice President Pence and Second Lady Pence will return to Washington, D.C.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
23,503,185
confirmed cases
Updated on January 13, 2021 4:25 pm
united states
392,175
deaths
Updated on January 13, 2021 4:25 pm
united states
9,221,535
active
Updated on January 13, 2021 4:25 pm
united states
13,889,475
recovered
Updated on January 13, 2021 4:25 pm
World
92,532,915
confirmed cases
Updated on January 13, 2021 4:25 pm
world
1,981,678
deaths
Updated on January 13, 2021 4:25 pm
world
24,636,908
active
Updated on January 13, 2021 4:25 pm
world
65,914,329
recovered
Updated on January 13, 2021 4:25 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

President Donald Trump impeached by House for second time in just two years

Your Content Staff - 0
The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Trump for the second time in...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

VP Pence to visit Charleston on Friday to attend service for Gen. Chuck Yeager

Your Content Staff - 0
On Friday, January 15th, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Charleston, West Virginia....
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Biden transition team releases statement amid inauguration citing ‘security concerns’

Your Content Staff - 0
The Biden Harris transition team issued a statement voicing their concerns for security issues amid the inauguration.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.