Thursday, January 14, 2021
Pa. Gov. Wolf reveals plan to ensure all residents covered for creeping coronavirus
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says National Guard to have large 'presence' in state on Jan. 20

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that approximately 450 Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) members have been put on state active duty to support safety and security efforts within the commonwealth that coincide with the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. 

“I will not allow what happened at our nation’s capital to happen here. That is why I am taking the necessary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and security across our great commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said. “The Pennsylvania National Guard’s presence around our State Capital and surrounding community will enhance law enforcement’s ability to provide continued public safety and critical infrastructure security during these unprecedented times. Our Guard members are proud to live, work and raise their families in the very communities they will be supporting, and I am grateful for their willingness to serve their fellow neighbors.”

“Assisting and supporting local authorities during times of need is one of the core missions of the National Guard,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general. “The men and women of the Pennsylvania National Guard are trained and prepared to ensure our citizens and infrastructure are safe and protected.”

Over 1,000 PNG members are currently supporting the District of Columbia National Guard and D.C. local civilian authorities in preparation for the upcoming presidential inauguration.

Pennsylvania has the second largest National Guard in the country with approximately 19,000 members located in more than 80 armories and readiness centers statewide.

