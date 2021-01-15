Friday, January 15, 2021
Friday, January 15, 2021
News Tip?
Decorated Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna Charged with Assault: Krasner
📸: Your Content Illustration
Featured

Decorated Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna CLEARED of Baseless Claim by DA Krasner

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Decorated Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna Jr, who is assigned to the Police Department’s Patrol Bureau, was cleared Friday of wrongdoing after being run through the mill by DA Larry Krasner, Your Content has learned.

As Your Content readers know, Inspector Bologna was charged in June after video emerged of an incident in which protesters grappled with cops and one student was struck by a baton as he snatched it from the officer’s hands.

Bologna’s attorney said a lack of evidence from witnesses lead to the charges being dismissed, FOX 29 was first to report.

- Advertisement -

According to attorneys Fortunato Perry and Brian McMonagle, Bologna has the option to be fully reinstated to his original position but remains unsure about returning to the force.

While I have not been made privy to the entirety of the information that led to Mr. Krasner’s decision to charge Staff Inspector Bologna today, I am aware that the charges stem from an incident involving the application of force,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw previously said.

The incident unfolded in June during a riot at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway protesting the death of George Floyd.

It was around 5.30pm, as the city’s 6pm curfew neared, and police were apparently attempting to disperse the crowd and get them to go home.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
23,961,761
confirmed cases
Updated on January 15, 2021 2:58 pm
united states
399,709
deaths
Updated on January 15, 2021 2:58 pm
united states
9,426,071
active
Updated on January 15, 2021 2:58 pm
united states
14,135,981
recovered
Updated on January 15, 2021 2:58 pm
World
94,004,036
confirmed cases
Updated on January 15, 2021 2:58 pm
world
2,011,874
deaths
Updated on January 15, 2021 2:58 pm
world
25,050,680
active
Updated on January 15, 2021 2:58 pm
world
66,941,482
recovered
Updated on January 15, 2021 2:58 pm

Related Articles

DELCO

Career Child Rapist Manuel Molina Arrested by Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division

Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Child rapist Manuel Molina has been arrested for raping a young teenage girl over the summer.
Read more
ANTIFA

‘Jayden X’ gave FBI video he filmed, now jailed for inciting chaos at Capitol and plotting to STAB cops

Jonathan Riches and Nik Hatziefstathiou - 0
In yet another shameless bid to cheat justice, self-admitted radical John Sullivan bamboozled Fox News and more mainstream media outlets.
Read more
CORONAVIRUS

FAA says you’ll be fined $35,000 and sent to JAIL if you are unruly on a flight due to ‘riots’

Your Content Staff - 0
The FAA says they’ll fine any unruly airline passenger up to $35K and send them to prison.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.