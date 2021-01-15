Friday, January 15, 2021
Facebook declared these people dead, but they're alive and outraged
Facebook begins banning Trump supporters as part of their ‘preparations for Inauguration Day’

By Your Content Staff
Facebook started secretly reinstating account restrictions as part of their ‘preparations for Inauguration Day,’ Your Content has learned.

People flocked to Your Content’s news tip line—claiming Facebook initiated mass bans targeted toward Trump supporters.

“It is happening to so many people,” Leslie Koffman said. “I’m noticing it post after post”

Kelly Fishburne-Wattier said the timing is peculiar as the ban is said to lift two days post-inauguration.

“How convenient to ban us until after the inauguration of Biden,” she said. “How convenient.”

Facebook did not respond to Your Content’s request for comment.

1 COMMENT

  1. Now that we are about to experience the greatest catastrophe in our history, and which might turn out to be the greatest catastrophe in world history, it’s important that you finally understand who the architects, funders, builders and enablers were and are responsible for the devastation both you and your family will feel in the next four years. From European think tanks and fictional philosophers of the last two hundred years, take you pick. But from the moment the ink was set at the surrender of Japan after wwii, the leftist began their assault. The gullible, the greedy and deliberately treasonous make the list….Pelosi is small fish in this arena. She is a nobody really who simply used the complicity of others to maintain her own power base….the rest fell in line…..are really ready to know who made the list that you will have to dispose of if you intend to be free ever again?……..

