Facebook begins banning Trump supporters as part of their ‘preparations for Inauguration Day’

Facebook started secretly reinstating account restrictions as part of their ‘preparations for Inauguration Day,’ Your Content has learned.

People flocked to Your Content’s news tip line—claiming Facebook initiated mass bans targeted toward Trump supporters.

“It is happening to so many people,” Leslie Koffman said. “I’m noticing it post after post”

Kelly Fishburne-Wattier said the timing is peculiar as the ban is said to lift two days post-inauguration.

“How convenient to ban us until after the inauguration of Biden,” she said. “How convenient.”

Facebook did not respond to Your Content’s request for comment.