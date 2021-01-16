Saturday, January 16, 2021
NEWS FLASH

Pink Hat Woman Sought by FBI for Partaking in Chaos at the Capitol

Help the FBI identify this woman who allegedly unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

If you have information, submit a tip to fbi.gov/USCapitol.

When providing a tip on any of the below photos, please refer to photograph 110.

http://ow.ly/5akR50Daxws

