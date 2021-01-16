Saturday, January 16, 2021
Saturday, January 16, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

‘Zip Tie Guy’ Mom ARRESTED by FBI for partaking in chaos at the Capitol

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The mother of a Tennessee man known as ‘Zip Tie Guy’ busted for his actions at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 has also been arrested.

Federal investigators say 56-year-old Lisa Eisenhart of Woodstock, GA was taken into custody by FBI agents in Nashville on charges relating to the riots at the Capitol. 

An arrest affidavit says Eisenhart and her son Eric Munchel, who was arrested Sunday, agreed to enter the U.S. Capitol without lawful authority at the time when Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. As Congress was certifying the results, Eisenhart and Munchel knowingly and willfully joined a mob of individuals to forcibly enter the Capitol “with the intent to cause a civil disturbance designed to impede, disrupt and disturb the orderly conduct of business by the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate.”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
24,244,136
confirmed cases
Updated on January 16, 2021 4:26 pm
united states
404,302
deaths
Updated on January 16, 2021 4:26 pm
united states
9,536,160
active
Updated on January 16, 2021 4:26 pm
united states
14,303,674
recovered
Updated on January 16, 2021 4:26 pm
World
94,775,478
confirmed cases
Updated on January 16, 2021 4:26 pm
world
2,027,067
deaths
Updated on January 16, 2021 4:26 pm
world
25,313,240
active
Updated on January 16, 2021 4:26 pm
world
67,435,171
recovered
Updated on January 16, 2021 4:26 pm

Related Articles

BREAKING NEWS

Crazed Man Arrested at New D.C. Border for Carrying 500 Round of Ammo and UNREGISTERED GUN

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
The man was arrested at a security checkpoint in with an unregistered handgun and 500 rounds of ammunition.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Facebook begins banning Trump supporters as part of their ‘preparations for Inauguration Day’

Your Content Staff - 1
Facebook is secretly ‘extending restrictions’ as part of their ‘preparations for Inauguration Day.’
Read more
NEWS FLASH

23 People Dead in Norway Due to COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine, 10 Other Suspected Deaths in Germany

Your Content Staff - 0
Nearly two dozen Norwegians have died as a result of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.