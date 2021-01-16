‘Zip Tie Guy’ Mom ARRESTED by FBI for partaking in chaos at the Capitol

The mother of a Tennessee man known as ‘Zip Tie Guy’ busted for his actions at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 has also been arrested.

Federal investigators say 56-year-old Lisa Eisenhart of Woodstock, GA was taken into custody by FBI agents in Nashville on charges relating to the riots at the Capitol.

An arrest affidavit says Eisenhart and her son Eric Munchel, who was arrested Sunday, agreed to enter the U.S. Capitol without lawful authority at the time when Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. As Congress was certifying the results, Eisenhart and Munchel knowingly and willfully joined a mob of individuals to forcibly enter the Capitol “with the intent to cause a civil disturbance designed to impede, disrupt and disturb the orderly conduct of business by the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate.”