Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Read President Biden’s letter retracting U.S. withdraw from World Health Organization

By Your Content Staff
Modified

President Joe Biden has penned a letter to world leaders asking to be permitted back in with the likes of the World Health Organization, Your Content has learned.

“This letter constitutes a retraction by the Government of the United States of the letter dated July 6, 2020, notifying you that the Government of the United States intended to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), effective July 6, 2021. The United States intends to remain a member of the World Health Organization.

“The WHO plays a crucial role in the world’s fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic as well as countless other threats to global health and health security. The United States will continue to be a full participant and a global leader in confronting such threats and advancing global health and health security.

“Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

