Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

White House staff reportedly scrambling around in utter shock with booze: ‘We’re in limbo’

By Hong Xie
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Staff at the White House are scrambling around the mammoth home in effort to prepare it for President-elect Joe Biden and the First Family—and Your Content has exclusively learned ‘staff are in utter shock.’

“This is the first time in history where the White House didn’t prepare for an incoming president. The stragglers of President Trump’s immediate staff are making it hard to prepare the building,” an outgoing White House staffer told Your Content. “Some staff members are staying back just to watch this thing unfold. We’re in limbo for the next hour or so.”

The staffer said the chaotic scene resembles the Plaza Hotel scene from Home Alone 2.

“At this rate the residence won’t be ready in time for President Joe Biden—were still in the sanitization stages.”

- Advertisement -

“There are also some really quirky design additions too like a Barney the Dinosaur clock and an outdoor dog shower. We also added a bar area in the back room, which has been brilliant during transition.”

What’s more, the president carries with him at all times a plastic card, known as ‘the biscuit,’ which contains codes that identify the president, who is the only person authorized to launch nuclear weapons.

The Constitution gives President Trump control of nuclear attacks until the very second that Biden is sworn in.

Trump’s ‘biscuit’ will be deactivated at noon, and Biden’s come in to force.

The aide with the 45-pound briefcase containing the nuclear football will then leave Florida and fly back to Washington DC.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
24,818,518
confirmed cases
Updated on January 20, 2021 11:08 am
united states
411,657
deaths
Updated on January 20, 2021 11:08 am
united states
9,617,050
active
Updated on January 20, 2021 11:08 am
united states
14,789,811
recovered
Updated on January 20, 2021 11:08 am
World
96,801,177
confirmed cases
Updated on January 20, 2021 11:08 am
world
2,069,763
deaths
Updated on January 20, 2021 11:08 am
world
25,483,539
active
Updated on January 20, 2021 11:08 am
world
69,247,875
recovered
Updated on January 20, 2021 11:08 am

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

President Trump Penned Note for Biden to Read Before Departing White House

Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump penned a note for President-elect Joe Biden before departing the White...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Lil Wayne Pardoned by President Donald Trump

Jonathan Riches and Nik Hatziefstathiou - 0
Lik Wayne was pardoned two months after Your Content readers knew President Trump intended to undo a wrong.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

President Trump Declassifies ‘Crossfire Hurricane Investigation’ FBI Files

Your Content Staff - 0
President Trump has declassified the previously top secret FBI file on Operation Hurricane.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.