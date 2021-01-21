Thursday, January 21, 2021
Thursday, January 21, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Child Sex Predator Ivan Jackson-Freeman from Chester Arrested by Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

A pedophile from the city of Chester has been arrested and charged for his disgusting crimes against children, Your Content has learned.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced today that Ivan Jackson-Freeman, 66, of Chester, has been charged with Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, Sexual Abuse of a Child, Corruption of Minors, Child Pornography, and related charges, all felonies, involving a 14 year-old male victim.

“It is a sad but true fact that the incidence of child abuse and exploitation has never been higher. Just last week the Child Abuse and Exploitation Task Force announced an arrest in a case involving the rape of a child by a family friend. The case we announce today involves a young man and a trusted family member. In each case, a child’s trust was unconscionably abused,” said DA Stollsteimer.

He continued, “As a result of the pandemic, and the absence of in-person classes and after-school activities, we have fewer trusted eyes on our children. It has never been more important for members of the community to serve as our eyes and ears. If you see something, say something.”

- Advertisement -

The investigation was initiated by Officer Jose Alvarez of the Chester Police Department and Detective Mark Bucci of the Criminal Investigation Division, both members of the DA’s Child Abuse and Exploitation Task Force. The victim was interviewed in December 2020 at the Delaware County Child Advocacy Center.

The victim reported that the crimes had been committed at the defendant’s home in Chester, and involved repeated instances of oral sex and fondling. In addition, the defendant took pictures of the victim’s genitals, and showed the victim pornography.

A search warrant was obtained for the defendant’s digital devices. Forensic analysis of those devices corroborated the victim’s account of the defendant’s actions.

In addition, the digital evidence revealed that the defendant had set up cameras in the bathroom of the residence in order to surreptitiously capture images of people using the facilities. In reviewing the photographic evidence, detectives were able to confirm that images of the victim were included on the defendant’s devices.

“I created the Child Abuse and Exploitation Task Force precisely because of cases such as this one. Their specialized resources and training help my office successfully prosecute these heartbreaking cases. We are all incredibly grateful to every member of the Task Force for their commitment to dealing with the challenges presented by this difficult work. I particularly want to thank Task Force members Officer Alvarez and Detective Bucci, and Assistant District Attorney Chris Boggs, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, for their work on this case. I also want to express our deep appreciation to the staff of the Child Advocacy Center,” said Stollsteimer.

The defendant is being held at George W. Hill Correctional Facility. Bail was set at $250,000 (10%).

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 1, 2021.

The District Attorney and the Criminal Investigations Division remind anyone in Delaware County who observes suspicious activity call to 911 immediately and provide the most specific and accurate details possible to assist law enforcement agencies investigating the call for service.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
25,108,900
confirmed cases
Updated on January 21, 2021 3:25 pm
united states
418,167
deaths
Updated on January 21, 2021 3:25 pm
united states
9,679,911
active
Updated on January 21, 2021 3:25 pm
united states
15,010,822
recovered
Updated on January 21, 2021 3:25 pm
World
97,872,687
confirmed cases
Updated on January 21, 2021 3:25 pm
world
2,093,913
deaths
Updated on January 21, 2021 3:25 pm
world
25,708,711
active
Updated on January 21, 2021 3:25 pm
world
70,070,063
recovered
Updated on January 21, 2021 3:25 pm

Related Articles

BIDEN

VP Kamala Harris to attend ‘virtual prayer service’ Thursday to avoid leaving White House

Your Content Staff - 0
Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a ‘virtual prayer service’ hosted by the National Cathedral.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Read President Biden’s letter retracting U.S. withdraw from World Health Organization

Your Content Staff - 2
President Joe Biden has penned a letter to world leaders asking to be permitted...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

President Biden says Trump wrote him ‘a very generous’ letter

Your Content Staff - 0
President Biden held a brief photo opportunity in the Oval Office, in which he...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.