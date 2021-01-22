Saturday, January 23, 2021
Saturday, January 23, 2021
Facebook logs 2.7 billion people off, leaving internet shocked

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Facebook logged over 2 billion users Friday night, Your Content has learned.

In what appears to be a mass log out—users report having to log back into their accounts. Billions of users got the message “session expired.”

You might be logged out because the site is undergoing maintenance or experiencing some other issues.

If Facebook keeps logging you out, even after you made sure that you cleared cookies and cache, and no one else is trying to log in, log out and wait a while.

Facebook did not respond to requests for comment when asked by Your Content.

1 COMMENT

  1. It logged me out just before nine pm and it’s asked for a code to log back in . They haven’t sent me a code then finally the codes started to come in and none worked and I still can’t gain access to my account.

