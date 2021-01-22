Facebook logs 2.7 billion people off, leaving internet shocked

Facebook logged over 2 billion users Friday night, Your Content has learned.

In what appears to be a mass log out—users report having to log back into their accounts. Billions of users got the message “session expired.”

You might be logged out because the site is undergoing maintenance or experiencing some other issues.

If Facebook keeps logging you out, even after you made sure that you cleared cookies and cache, and no one else is trying to log in, log out and wait a while.

- Advertisement -

Facebook did not respond to requests for comment when asked by Your Content.