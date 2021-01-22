Friday, January 22, 2021
Friday, January 22, 2021
President Donald Trump ‘incited an erection’ at the Capitol, arousing those nearby, Schumer says

By Your Content Staff
President Donald Trump ‘invited an erection’ at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, turning on thousands of outraged Americans, according to a lawmaker who mistakenly claimed the former president sexually aroused rioters, Your Content has learned.

“Make no mistake—there will be a trial and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump—incited the erection,” said Senator Chuck Schcumer.

“Insurrection, against the United States,” Schumer said, clarifying his sexual error.

