Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Files Lawsuit Against Biden for Allowing a 100-Day Freeze on Deportations

By Your Content Staff
Modified

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is asking a court to stop President Joe Biden from allowing a 100-day moratorium on deportations, Your Content has learned.

The lawsuit filed Friday is one of the first against the new administration. 

The moratorium came after Biden revoked Trump’s mandate that made anyone in the U.S. illegally a priority for deportation.

Republican Ken Paxton, Texas’ attorney general, claims the federal government broke an agreement to first consult with Texas before making changes to immigration enforcement.

