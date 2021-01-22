Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Files Lawsuit Against Biden for Allowing a 100-Day Freeze on Deportations

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is asking a court to stop President Joe Biden from allowing a 100-day moratorium on deportations, Your Content has learned.
The lawsuit filed Friday is one of the first against the new administration.
The moratorium came after Biden revoked Trump’s mandate that made anyone in the U.S. illegally a priority for deportation.
Republican Ken Paxton, Texas’ attorney general, claims the federal government broke an agreement to first consult with Texas before making changes to immigration enforcement.
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.