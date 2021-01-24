National Guard to remain in DC through mid-March

The National Guard will stay in D.C. through mid-March, Your Content has learned.

“As we continue to work to meet the final post-inauguration requirements, the National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with 7,000 members and will draw down to 5,000 through mid-March. We are providing assistance such as security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, District and federal agencies,” said Nahaku McFadden, media operations chief for the National Guard Bureau Public Affairs.

Major General Timothy Williams said Saturday around 1,000 Virginia National Guard members will stay in the District to assist local and federal authorities.

Mayor Muriel Bowser previously said National Guardsmen would stay in D.C. until January 30, reports ABC7.