President Biden to halt travel to and from United States for Brazil, Ireland, UK and Europe

President Joe Biden will be suspending travel to the United States from at-least six countries, Your Content has learned.
The president is also expected to reinstate broader restrictions that were in effect much of the past year but rescinded by then-President Donald Trump days before his term ended.
Those limits would affect non-U.S. citizens traveling from the United Kingdom, Ireland and much of Europe under what is known as the Schengen countries who share a common visa process. Travelers from Brazil would also be affected, according to NBC10.
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.