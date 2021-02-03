Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Parler CEO John Matze terminated by board amid censorship war

Parler has terminated CEO John Matze, according to a memo Matze sent to staffers, Your Content has learned.

“On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision,” Matze wrote. “I understand that those who now control the company have made some communications to employees and other third parties that have unfortunately created confusion and prompted me to make this public statement.”

