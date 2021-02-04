Thursday, February 4, 2021
Thursday, February 4, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Lawyer says Biden administration deported client to Haiti, despite him having zero Haitian ties

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

A New York lawyer was stunned after being told his client was deported to Haiti, despite him not being of Haitian decent nor having ever visited the country, and Your Content has learned the attorney placed blame on the Biden administration.

Less than two weeks after his deportation to Haiti — a country he wasn’t born in and had never visited — was halted by immigration enforcement, Paul Pierrilus was sent there anyway, reports the Miami Herald.

Pierrilus, 40, arrived in Port-au-Prince Tuesday morning aboard a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation charter flight from Louisiana with 63 other individuals expelled from the United States.

“They knew he was stateless. They knew he didn’t have a Haitian passport,” his attorney Nicole Phillips told the paper. “It’s our understanding that he did not have travel documents to return to Haiti and yet they deported him there anyway.”

- Advertisement -

New York Congressman Mondaire Jones chimed in, stating he received word about the shady deportation at 3 a.m.

“At 3am, my staff woke up to an urgent call. Suddenly, and in the dead of night, ICE was set to deport Rockland County’s beloved Paul Pierrilus to Haiti, a country where he has never been,” Jones tweeted on Tuesday. “And there was nothing we could do to stop it.”

Pierrilus was born in the French Caribbean territory of Saint Martin. Pierillus was convicted in 2003 of selling drugs. After completing his sentence, an immigration judge ruled for Pierillus’s removal, reports The Guardian.

Although he came to the U.S. as a child, neither Haiti nor the French government counts Pierrilus as a citizen. A January tweet from Haiti’s Ambassador to the U.S. Bocchit Edmond said, “Mr Pierrilus isn’t a Haitian Citizen & thus can’t be sent to Haiti.”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
27,273,890
confirmed cases
Updated on February 4, 2021 10:21 pm
united states
466,988
deaths
Updated on February 4, 2021 10:21 pm
united states
9,775,273
active
Updated on February 4, 2021 10:21 pm
united states
17,031,629
recovered
Updated on February 4, 2021 10:21 pm
World
105,414,778
confirmed cases
Updated on February 4, 2021 10:21 pm
world
2,294,412
deaths
Updated on February 4, 2021 10:21 pm
world
26,103,330
active
Updated on February 4, 2021 10:21 pm
world
77,017,036
recovered
Updated on February 4, 2021 10:21 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

‘We are in receipt of your PR stunt’ Pres. Trump’s lawyer, Bruce Castor, pens in letter to lawmaker

Your Content Staff - 0
Attorney Bruce Castor penned a letter to Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin Thurs. afternoon: 'You cannot prove the allegations against the President.'
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Rennie Davis of the ‘Chicago Seven’ Dead at 80

Your Content Staff - 0
Rennie Davis, one of the "Chicago Seven" activists who was tried for organizing an...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Parler CEO John Matze terminated by board amid censorship war

Your Content Staff - 0
Parler has terminated CEO John Matze, according to a memo Matze sent to staffers,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.