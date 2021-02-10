Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Bruce Springsteen, ‘Born in the USA’ singer, takes drunken cruise in New Jersey, arrested for DUI

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Bruce Springsteen was charged with DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area after police in New Jersey say the singer was drunkenly frolicking throughout town on Nov. 14, Your Content has learned.

A representative from the National Park Service (NPS) confirmed to Your Content that the Dancing In the Dark artist was arrested on November 14, 2020 in his home state of New Jersey.

Bruce was given three citations at the time for reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

“Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process,” the spokesperson added.

- Advertisement -

According to TMZ, which first reported the arrest, the allegedly juiced Bruce has a court date in the coming weeks and has no known prior busts for DWI.

Springsteen was slapped with three federal citations by authorities: driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

No further details in the incident have yet been released, but the rock legend was said to be ‘cooperative throughout the process’, according to NPS spokesperson Brenda Ling.

News of his arrest comes just days after 96.4 million viewers saw him star in ad for Jeep during Sunday’s Super Bowl. 

It’s unclear whether Jeep were aware of Springsteen’s legal woes at the time of production. A request for comment on the matter has been left with the car manufacturer’s parent company, Stellantis.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
27,857,904
confirmed cases
Updated on February 10, 2021 3:32 pm
united states
481,698
deaths
Updated on February 10, 2021 3:32 pm
united states
9,672,880
active
Updated on February 10, 2021 3:32 pm
united states
17,703,326
recovered
Updated on February 10, 2021 3:32 pm
World
107,706,535
confirmed cases
Updated on February 10, 2021 3:32 pm
world
2,359,588
deaths
Updated on February 10, 2021 3:32 pm
world
25,812,993
active
Updated on February 10, 2021 3:32 pm
world
79,533,954
recovered
Updated on February 10, 2021 3:32 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

President Trump to have his day in court, Senate votes that impeachment trial ‘is constitutional’ despite flaws

Your Content Staff - 0
The Senate voted 56-44 that Trump's impeachment trial is constitutional and may continue.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Tom Brady helps Buccaneers dominate Mahomes and Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV

Your Content Staff - 0
The NFL season concludes Sunday with Super Bowl LV. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

FBI caught using photoshopped LEWD photo of naked black man to capture rioter at Capitol chaos

Jonathan Lee Riches - 3
Federal agents are mortified after it became known they used a photoshopped photo including...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.