Saturday, February 13, 2021
Saturday, February 13, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

PA GOP dubbed ‘clowns’ after trying to ‘break back into the bandwagon’ by praising Trump post-acquittal

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The Pennsylvania Republican Party has been labeled a circus—operated by ‘clowns’ working tirelessly to ‘break back into the bandwagon’ by praising former President Donald Trump after his second acquittal, Your Content is first to report.

“This post-presidency impeachment proceeding was an unconstitutional theft of time and energy that did absolutely nothing to unify or help the American people.” the PA GOP said. “The vote to acquit was the constitutionally correct outcome.”

“I wonder if the PA GOP reading these posts understands that the majority here are not happy with them, some who will double down for Trump,” wrote Bob Spearing. Wake up and read these posts! You are getting a very strong message here you should be very concerned about!”

Connecticut-based controversial constitutional rights attorney Norm Pattis told Your Content the party unwittingly revealed they are ‘morally bankrupt.’

- Advertisement -

“The preoccupation with Trump is a confession that the Democrats lack a vision of the future. Diversity for diversity’s sake is nihilism.” said Pattis. “Riding Trump hatred and a pandemic to electoral victory is morally bankrupt. It’s time for Biden and company to show us if they can do anything other than bitch, moan and whine.”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
28,188,902
confirmed cases
Updated on February 13, 2021 6:46 pm
united states
495,763
deaths
Updated on February 13, 2021 6:46 pm
united states
9,550,872
active
Updated on February 13, 2021 6:46 pm
united states
18,142,267
recovered
Updated on February 13, 2021 6:46 pm
World
109,069,114
confirmed cases
Updated on February 13, 2021 6:46 pm
world
2,403,365
deaths
Updated on February 13, 2021 6:46 pm
world
25,674,670
active
Updated on February 13, 2021 6:46 pm
world
80,991,079
recovered
Updated on February 13, 2021 6:46 pm

Related Articles

National Headlines

President Donald Trump Found Not Guilty, Acquitted for Second Time

Nik Hatziefstathiou - 0
Donald Trump is cleared of inciting a mob to attack the US Capitol, and...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

President Biden to Fly to Michigan Thursday to Visit Pfizer Laboratories

Your Content Staff - 0
President Joe Biden will board Air Force One Thursday embark on a journey through...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Barricaded man SHOOTS at West Goshen Police, cops save mom and sister, suspect in critical condition

Your Content Staff - 0
A barricaded man attempted to commit suicide-by-police Friday in West Goshen, and Your Content...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.