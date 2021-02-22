Monday, February 22, 2021
(AP PHOTO) A handcuffed Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was made to face the press, Jan. 8, as he was escorted to a helicopter by Mexican soldiers and marines at a federal hangar in Mexico City. According to Mexico’s Foreign Ministry, Guzman has been extradited to the United States today.
El Chapo’s wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, arrested in Virginia for international drug charges

Emma Coronel Aispuro, who is the wife of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, was arrested Monday in Virginia on international drug trafficking charges.

