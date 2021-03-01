Monday, March 1, 2021
Mitt Romney dons black eye with stitches during visit to Boston after ‘slip and fall’

Mitt Romney suffered a ‘slip and fall’ — donning a black eye with stitches while vacationing in Boston with his family, Your Content has learned.

“I took a fall. Knocked me unconscious. But I’m doing better,” Romney told reporters on Capitol Hill Monday night, the New York Post reports.

The Utah Republican said he was visiting his grandchildren when he got injured after being asked about obvious bruising under his right eye.

“I went to CPAC, that was a problem,” the Republican lawmaker joked, referring to the Conservative Political Action Conference that ended Sunday.

“A lot of stitches. I don’t know how many. I asked the doctor how many stitches and she said, I don’t know, but it’s all through my eyebrow and my lip.”

