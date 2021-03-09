Tuesday, March 9, 2021
US President Donald Trump waves to the media as he makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on January 12, 2021. - Trump is traveling to Texas to review his border wall project. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
President 45’s Office releases statement by Trump praising career of Missouri’s Sen. Roy Blunt

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Former President Donald Trump praised Missouri Senator Roy Blunt in a statement, Your Content has learned.

“I very much appreciate and respect the career of Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri. He was one of the first people who came to my defense against the Impeachment Hoax #2 (IH-2), and it was greatly appreciated by me.” Trump declared.

“Congratulations to the entire Blunt family, and to Roy on a wonderful career!”

