President 45’s Office releases statement by Trump praising career of Missouri’s Sen. Roy Blunt

Former President Donald Trump praised Missouri Senator Roy Blunt in a statement, Your Content has learned.

“I very much appreciate and respect the career of Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri. He was one of the first people who came to my defense against the Impeachment Hoax #2 (IH-2), and it was greatly appreciated by me.” Trump declared.

“Congratulations to the entire Blunt family, and to Roy on a wonderful career!”