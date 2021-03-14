Sunday, March 14, 2021
Sunday, March 14, 2021
East Coast forrest fire erupts in New Jersey, deemed ‘active wildfire’ in Ocean County

By Your Content Staff
Modified

A large forest fire has shut down a portion of the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey on Sunday, Your Content is learning.

According to developing news reports, the Garden State Parkway is closed in both directions from due to a large forest fire that started off Airport Road in the Lakewood area, according to the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department.

“UPDATE: Rt 70 all lanes closed and detoured in both directions between Garden State Parkway in Lakewood to CR 549/Chambers Bridge Rd in Brick due to brush fire.” officials from the New Jersey Department of Transportation tweeted Sunday.

“Also Ramps to/from Parkway to Rt 70 are closed.”

“The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to an active wildfire in Airport Road & Cedar Bridge Avenue. Please avoid the area at this time,” officials told 6abc.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

