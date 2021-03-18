Thursday, March 18, 2021
LA DA George Gascón nabs Long Beach cop, Anthony Brown, for child porn charges

By Hong Xie
Modified

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that a Long Beach police officer has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, Your Content has learned.

“Any case involving the exploitation of a child is extremely disturbing, but it is particularly alarming when it involves a law enforcement officer,” Gascón said. “When an officer violates their sworn oath to serve and protect the community, they will be held to account.”

Anthony Mark Brown (dob 9/22/64) was charged in case BA494016 with three felony counts of distribution of child pornography and one felony count of possession of child or youth pornography. The case was filed yesterday, and his arraignment is set for June 9 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Between March 2019 and April 2020, the defendant is accused of possessing and sending child pornography images through a social media site.

The case remains under investigation by the Long Beach Police Department.

