Friday, April 2, 2021
Friday, April 2, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Person reportedly shot at US Capitol

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The US Capitol on lockdown due to security incident, Your Content is learning. We will provide updates here as we receive more information

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
31,259,758
confirmed cases
Updated on April 2, 2021 12:33 pm
united states
566,772
deaths
Updated on April 2, 2021 12:33 pm
united states
6,936,991
active
Updated on April 2, 2021 12:33 pm
united states
23,755,995
recovered
Updated on April 2, 2021 12:33 pm
World
130,454,882
confirmed cases
Updated on April 2, 2021 12:33 pm
world
2,844,289
deaths
Updated on April 2, 2021 12:33 pm
world
22,548,640
active
Updated on April 2, 2021 12:33 pm
world
105,061,953
recovered
Updated on April 2, 2021 12:33 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

New Jersey and Delaware to merge into one state ‘New Delaware’ offering Jersey ‘a new start’

Your Content Staff - 0
New Jersey residents are in for a ‘fresh start’ after Delaware officials announced they intend to merge with the party state.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Instagram to ban Lara Trump if she holds interview with Pres. Trump, says his ‘voice’ is banned

Your Content Staff - 0
Instagram has banned the voice of former President Donald J. Trump from being heard...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Trump says Dr. Fauci’s appearance on CNN was ‘fake’ and dubs him ‘king of flip flops’

Your Content Staff - 39
Trump scolded Dr. Fauci, dubbing him the ‘king of flip flops’ following a ‘fake interview on CNN.’
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.