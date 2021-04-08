Friday, April 9, 2021
Friday, April 9, 2021
Rapper DMX dead at 50

Grammy-nominated rapper DMX continued to be on life support until his untimely death Thursday, Your Content can tragically report. He was age 50.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was at his home around 11 p.m. Friday when he suffered the heart attack, his longtime lawyer, Murray Richman, said. He was immediately hospitalized in grave condition, he said.

Developing now.

