Thursday, April 22, 2021
US President Donald Trump waves to the media as he makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on January 12, 2021. - Trump is traveling to Texas to review his border wall project. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
President Trump calls LeBron James an insulting RACIST: ‘Focus on basketball rather than destruction’

By Your Content Staff
Former president Donald J. Trump says LeBron James should simply ‘focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA,” Your Content has learned.

“LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television RATINGS, by far, in the long and distinguished history of the League.” said Trump.

“His RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting, and demeaning. He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!”

