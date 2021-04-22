President Trump calls LeBron James an insulting RACIST: ‘Focus on basketball rather than destruction’

Former president Donald J. Trump says LeBron James should simply ‘focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA,” Your Content has learned.
“LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television RATINGS, by far, in the long and distinguished history of the League.” said Trump.
“His RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting, and demeaning. He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!”
