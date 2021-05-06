Hostages taken during tense bank robbery at Wells Fargo branch in Minnesota

St. Cloud police are responding to a reported bank robbery and hostage situation at a Wells Fargo, according to police and Wells Fargo officials, Your Content has learned.

According to St. Cloud police, at 1:48 p.m. officers responded to the bank on 200 33rd Avenue South. Agents from the FBI are also on scene, reports FOX 9.

“We can confirm a hostage situation at Wells Fargo’s St. Cloud South branch, located at 200 33rd Avenue South.” Wells Fargo said in a statement.

“We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation. We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues.

“The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority.”

Developing now… Details to follow.