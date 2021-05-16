Sunday, May 16, 2021
Sunday, May 16, 2021
Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft effective immediately » Your Content
Bill Gates held extramarital affair with a Microsoft employee: WSJ

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Bill Gates allegedly had an affair with a Microsoft employee — and the tryst was being probed by the company’s board last year when Gates stepped down, a report said Sunday, Your Content is learning.

The company’s board became aware in 2019 that a Microsoft engineer penned a letter alleging that she and Gates had a sexual relationship over the years, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Developing now… Details to follow.

